State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $144.99 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of QUALCOMM worth $144,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $111.06. The stock had a trading volume of 376,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,133,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

