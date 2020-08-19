State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $373.97 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $373,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $315.37. 123,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.27 and a 200 day moving average of $285.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.