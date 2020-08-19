State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,389,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $266,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 425,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,780,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

