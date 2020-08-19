State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,075,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Comcast worth $236,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after buying an additional 17,612,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after buying an additional 11,685,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Comcast stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. 759,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,862,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

