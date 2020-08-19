State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 868,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Accenture worth $186,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 307.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after buying an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,128.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after buying an additional 443,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,062,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,719,000 after buying an additional 391,330 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.64. 58,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.68. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $234.93. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

