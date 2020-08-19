State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,752 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $98,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after buying an additional 144,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. 522,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.