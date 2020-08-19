State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 296,156 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,544,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296,156 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $288,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 23.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

NYSE T traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. 975,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,522,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

