State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,148 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $106,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $611.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.92. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $612.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.25.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

