STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.33

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.334 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLFPY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

