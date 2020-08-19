Stephen J. Pace Sells 2,861 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $104,083.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,346.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.89. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.