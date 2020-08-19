Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 905 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 977% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 54,353 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

SNA stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72. Snap-on has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

