Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AON Call Options (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,757 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 791% compared to the average volume of 646 call options.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,065. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.69 and its 200-day moving average is $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AON will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after buying an additional 2,151,087 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,290,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,027,000 after buying an additional 1,518,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,437,000 after buying an additional 1,134,668 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $167,370,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

