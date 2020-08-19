Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BigCommerce (NYSE:RXT)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

BigCommerce Holdings (NYSE:RXT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 22,314 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 550% compared to the average daily volume of 3,432 call options.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. 11,671,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,430. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

BigCommerce Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit