Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,625 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 731% compared to the typical daily volume of 918 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,477,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,080 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,737.9% in the second quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 254,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 240,440 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 231,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,862. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

