Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Stryker reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $9.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.36. 619,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,723. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in Stryker by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

