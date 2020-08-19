Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.48-5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.51-1.56 EPS.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.50.

SNPS traded up $6.90 on Wednesday, reaching $206.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,338. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.83. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $204.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $3,062,277.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

