TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.
TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.
NYSE:TEL opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -303.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.
In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
