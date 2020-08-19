TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

NYSE:TEL opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -303.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

