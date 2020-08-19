Terracoin 1-Day Volume Tops $10.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $10.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,729.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.34 or 0.02449767 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00656062 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003997 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000704 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.