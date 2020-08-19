TOKPIE Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $183,856.12 and $241.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000378 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001987 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001271 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008485 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

