Traders Buy Large Volume of Wyndham Destinations Put Options (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 756 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 996% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

NYSE WYND traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 51,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,972. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,559,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WYND shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

