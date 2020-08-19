Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lithium Americas Put Options (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 958 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,742% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 69,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Several research analysts have commented on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

