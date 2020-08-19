Truepoint Inc. Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,182. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,690,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,568,029. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $748.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

