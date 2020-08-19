Truepoint Inc. Has $507,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

CMCSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,717,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,430,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

