Truepoint Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,905. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $341.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

