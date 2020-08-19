USD Coin Trading Up 0.1% This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, LATOKEN and CoinEx. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $403.55 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.78 or 0.03433965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,274,858,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,264,331,475 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, CoinEx, Korbit, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Kucoin, FCoin, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, Crex24 and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

