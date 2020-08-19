Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.34. 730,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

