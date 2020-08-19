Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 30,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. 256,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

