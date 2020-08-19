Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,882. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.