Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 89,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock worth $67,733. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 322,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.