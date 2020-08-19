Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 156,256 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 156,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,288,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $518,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.68. The stock had a trading volume of 113,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,543. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

