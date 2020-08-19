Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 184,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $83,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 122.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.77.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.41. 135,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,644 shares of company stock valued at $101,726,542. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

