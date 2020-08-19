Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 361,257 Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 361,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133,256 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 52.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,487,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,734,000 after buying an additional 14,201,438 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,536,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,148,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vale by 143.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,371,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,241,000 after buying an additional 2,578,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Vale by 86.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,213,000 after buying an additional 1,573,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. 770,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,856,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

