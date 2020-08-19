Virtu Financial LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,156 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000. Target comprises 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 211.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $17.37 on Wednesday, reaching $154.27. 1,521,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,988. Target Co. has a one year low of $85.53 and a one year high of $138.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

