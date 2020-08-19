Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on August 28th

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ WSTG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. 11,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,581. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $59,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

