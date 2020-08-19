Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,305 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43.

