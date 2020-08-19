Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.9% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 262,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $85.28. 283,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,116,688. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

