Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $391.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.77 and a 200 day moving average of $378.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

