Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $209.34. 112,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,845. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.31.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

