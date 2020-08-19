Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,279 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,254,789.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,803,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,007,000 after buying an additional 24,803,333 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $165,881,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,890,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.