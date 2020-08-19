Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Update

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 533,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in WPP by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WPP by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 3,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.34. WPP has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $70.80.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

