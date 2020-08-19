YENTEN Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $48,441.95 and approximately $102.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,729.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.78 or 0.03433965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.34 or 0.02449767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00517047 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00776048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00653468 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

