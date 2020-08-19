Zacks: Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.59 billion. Intuit reported sales of $994.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

Intuit stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.90. 755,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $314.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

