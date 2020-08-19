Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.14). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($4.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,214,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,840,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 143,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

