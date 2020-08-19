Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.14). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($4.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,214,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,840,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SPR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 143,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
