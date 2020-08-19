Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Western Digital posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $34.71. 6,237,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

