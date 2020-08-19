Zacks Investment Research Downgrades City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) to Sell

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Developments Limited (CDL) is one of the largest real estate companies of Singapore. By market capitalization, the firm’s income-stable and geographically-diversified portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. CDL has hotel assets in one of the world’s largest hotel groups – its London-listed subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C), has over 130 hotels globally, many in key gateway cities. Globally, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and is one of Singapore’s largest commercial landlords, with one of the biggest land banks amongst Singapore private-sector developers. Building on its track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed growth platforms in five key international markets – UK, US, China, Japan and Australia. The Company is also leveraging its stable of prime assets and growing its real estate funds management business. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of City Developments stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. 2,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,463. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.26.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

