Zano One Day Trading Volume Reaches $73,600.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00005704 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $73,600.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00138619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.83 or 0.01754835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00189146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00135220 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,284,267 coins and its circulating supply is 10,254,767 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.