$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

EQC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE EQC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 798,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 133.84 and a current ratio of 133.84. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

