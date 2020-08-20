$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

