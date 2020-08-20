$116.57 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $116.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $125.00 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $161.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $470.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.57 million to $492.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $480.00 million, with estimates ranging from $455.90 million to $519.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $30.73. 747,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

