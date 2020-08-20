$133.72 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report sales of $133.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.75 million and the highest is $135.70 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $173.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $606.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.10 million to $626.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $654.37 million, with estimates ranging from $622.60 million to $691.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.81. 602,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $357.05 million, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

